3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Barstow, USGS says

BARSTOW, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck near about 14 miles northeast of Barstow on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The epicenter of the shallow 11:34 a.m. quake was located about 43 miles northeast of Victorville, the USGS said. Its depth was measured at just over 1 mile.There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.The temblor's magnitude was originally measured at 4.0 before it was downgraded.ABC7 viewers reported feeling the earthquake in Palmdale, Lancaster and Victorville, where Brenda Toomey described it as "sharp and quick."