Northern California wildfires: Dramatic video, viral photo show devastating infernos

Meanwhile, wildfires that took at least six lives and forced tens of thousands of people from their homes blazed throughout the state.
The intensity of two of the dozens of wildfires burning in Northern California were captured in a dramatic video and a stunning news photo that has since gone viral.

The video footage was recorded by a videographer from inside a vehicle that was making its way through a fire zone near Santa Cruz.

The viral photo, made by Associated Press photographer Noah Berger in unincorporated Napa County, shows monstrous flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires on Tuesday.

In the image, the fire is seen raging near a sign that is apparently posted outside a senior center. "WEAR A MASK, WASH YOUR HANDS, SOCIAL DISTANCE, STAY SAFE," the sign says.

Here's what you need to know about all the fires burning in the Bay Area
EMBED More News Videos

Thursday many families went back to their properties in Solano County for the first time after wildfire evacuations. Most saw their home still standing but others like the Adams' weren't so fortunate.


The blaze went on to destroy multiple homes near Lake Berryessa, the AP reported.

Wildfires that took at least six lives and forced tens of thousands of people from their homes blazed throughout the state on Friday as firefighting resources strained under the vastness of the infernos authorities were trying to control.

Three major complexes encompassing dozens of fires chewed through a combined 780 square miles of forests, canyons and rural areas flanking San Francisco on three sides.

Statewide, nearly 12,000 firefighters are battling blazes that have scorched more than 1,200 square miles in California, said Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director for Cal Fire.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Don't have our app? Download the ABC7 Los Angeles app on your iPhone or Android device and opt into push notifications to get the latest updates on SoCal fires.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northern californiaviral videobrush firewildfireviral
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: How LA County can get off watch list
What are the odds of catching COVID on an airplane?
Activists attempt court blockade to call for eviction moratorirum
OC could be removed from coronavirus watch list by Saturday
Lori Loughlin to serve 2 months in prison for bribery scheme
Newsom received full pay despite pay cut promise, report says
Fires burn area larger than Rhode Island, CAL FIRE says
Show More
1,214-mile smoke plume from CA wildfires visible from space
Welcome to the world! Watch baby condor hatch at LA Zoo
Family sues CHLA over stem cell freezer failure
Golden State Killer gets life in prison for murders, rapes
LIVE: Mayor Garcetti gives update on COVID-19 response in LA
More TOP STORIES News