More than 100 beagles will be up for adoption in SoCal after being rescued from breeding facility

More than 100 beagles have landed in San Diego after they were rescued from a breeding facility that planned to sell them to research labs.

The dogs were among some 4,000 that were removed from a breeding center in Virginia. They were flown out and landed in San Diego on Wednesday.

The breeding business shut down after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against a company called Envigo alleging improper care in violation of the Animal Welfare Act.

The San Diego Humane Society is looking afater the beagles, helping them get a medical checkup before they are eventually offered for adoption.

"For our staff and volunteers, this day could not come soon enough," said San Diego Humane Society President and CEO Dr. Gary Weitzman. "This has been one of the busiest and most challenging summers in recent memory. But we are here to help animals who need us. These beagles deserve this second chance and we're very glad to be able to open our doors to them, just as we will soon ask our community to do."

If you are interested in adopting one of the beagles, you can sign up for alerts from the San Diego Humane Society to be sent when they are available.