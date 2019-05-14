Beanbags, stun gun used to force suspect out of vehicle after chase ends in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- CHP officers fired bean bag rounds at a suspect after a late-night pursuit, eventually using a Taser before arresting him in Camarillo.Officers tried to pull the driver over on the northbound 101 Freeway in the west San Fernando Valley just after midnight Tuesday after he was seen swerving in lanes.He refused to stop and officers gave chase into Ventura County.The pursuit ended when the man lost control and drove into a ditch on Las Posas Road.The suspect wouldn't leave the vehicle and officers had to use nonlethal means to subdue him and force him to surrender.Video footage showed several open beer bottles in the vehicle's cup holders.