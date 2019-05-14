Beanbags, stun gun used to force suspect out of vehicle after chase ends in Camarillo

By ABC7.com staff
CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- CHP officers fired bean bag rounds at a suspect after a late-night pursuit, eventually using a Taser before arresting him in Camarillo.

Officers tried to pull the driver over on the northbound 101 Freeway in the west San Fernando Valley just after midnight Tuesday after he was seen swerving in lanes.

He refused to stop and officers gave chase into Ventura County.

The pursuit ended when the man lost control and drove into a ditch on Las Posas Road.

The suspect wouldn't leave the vehicle and officers had to use nonlethal means to subdue him and force him to surrender.

Video footage showed several open beer bottles in the vehicle's cup holders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countyventura countypolice chaseduichp
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News