Authorities responding to reported bear attack near Mount Baldy

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY (KABC) -- The San Bernardino County Fire Department is responding to reports of a bear attack in Angeles National Forest near Mount Baldy.

According to a tweet posted Monday afternoon, crews have a visual of a "possible victim with bears still in the area."

A family was reportedly hiking near Shinn Road and Mountain Avenue at the time, authorities said. The department's helicopter could be seen circling the scene near Mount Baldy Avenue, just north of Upland.

Authorities said the person who called 911 is with rescuers at the scene.

Details regarding injuries is unknown.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.