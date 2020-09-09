Here's what you need to know about the Bear Fire, prompting evacuations and spewing smoke into the Bay Area

RELATED: Evacuees describe racing for safety as Bear Fire explodes in size in Butte County
"The extreme rate of spread on #ClaremontFire/#BearFire right now is reminiscent of the Camp Fire back in 2018, and is burning just south of that location in similar vegetation and weather conditions. This is one to take *extremely* seriously if you are in the path," tweeted UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain.
The extreme rate of spread on #ClaremontFire/#BearFire right now is reminiscent of the Camp Fire back in 2018, and is burning just south of that location in similar vegetation and weather conditions. This is one to take *extremely* seriously if you are in the path. #CAwx #CAfire https://t.co/mHIawHt0Yn pic.twitter.com/qI0rXZLYkx— Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) September 8, 2020
High winds fanned the flames and pushed the fire southwest straight toward Oroville.
The map from the National Weather Service below shows just how quickly the fire spread overnight.
#BearFire / #NorthComplex grew significantly overnight due to strong winds & extremely dry conditions.— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 9, 2020
Numerous evacuations are in place. Make sure to follow evacuation orders from your local authorities! #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/RxNm1mYVxz
The fire also spewed so much ash into the air, it created an apocalyptic scene 150 miles away in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Here's what you need to know about the Bear Fire:
Where is the Bear Fire burning?
The fire is burning northeast of Lake Oroville in Butte County, near Plumas National Forest. It's just across Highway 70 from the town of Paradise, which was devastated by the Camp Fire in 2018, and winds were pushing it toward Oroville.
When did the Bear Fire start?
The North Complex fires, which the Bear Fire is a part of, sparked in mid-August amid a lightning storm. The North Complex is burning across Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties.
The Bear Fire was a relatively small part of the complex until Wednesday morning, when it had erupted in size overnight.
Where are the evacuations?
As of Wednesday afternoon, mandatory evacuations were in place northeast of Lake Oroville, including the communities of Big Bend, Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Junction House, Feather Falls and Merrimac.
Evacuation warnings had been issued for Paradise, Oroville, Bangor and Palermo.
The Butte County Sheriff's Office is tweeting out the latest evacuation orders and warnings here.
How big is the fire?
The Bear Fire was more than 58,000 acres as of Wednesday morning.
The North Complex fires were approximately 250,000 acres and 38% contained as of 10:50 a.m.
How are the fires affecting the Bay Area?
Residents in San Francisco and the rest of the Bay Area woke up to eerie orange skies and raining ash Wednesday. That's because a northeasterly wind pushed smoke from the Bear Fire over the region, creating those apocalyptic conditions.
You can see air quality around California using the interactive map below:
