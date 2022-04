BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- A giant and hungry bear gave a homeowner a scare Thursday.Frank Nicholas Pirolo of Big Bear Lake shared a video on social media of the bear scrambling out of a trash can and looking right at him.After a second of eye contact, Pirolo ran off.He nicknamed the creature "Scare-Bear."Pirolo said he ran because he thought the bear was coming after him, but "Scare-Bear" was just looking for food and was not acting aggressively.