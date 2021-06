PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A bear who was trying to cross the street is dead after being hit by a car in Pasadena.The bear was crossing Altadena Drive near the entrance to Eaton Canyon Wednesday night when it was struck.Responding paramedics checked out the driver, who appeared shaken by experience, but not injured.The car, however, sustained quite a bit of damage where it struck the animal and all the airbags went off.AIR7 HD was over the scene where the bear could be seen laying on a road median.