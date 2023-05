Video captured a huge bear strolling down a street in an Arcadia neighborhood.

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- There was quite the bear sighting in Arcadia, California on Friday.

A former Eyewitness News assistant captured video of a huge bear strolling down the street on Highland Oaks. The bear was seen wandering alone on the sidewalk.

As the weather warms up, residents in the area and other parts of the San Gabriel Valley can expect more bear encounters in their neighborhoods.

People are reminded to remain vigilant, keep pet food indoors and secure trash cans.