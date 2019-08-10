Beaumont police respond to domestic violence call, fatally shoot man armed with 2 large knives, authorities say

By ABC7.com staff
BEAUMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- Beaumont police shot and killed a man Friday evening after he came out of a home armed with two large knives, authorities said.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Beaumont police responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. to a report of a domestic violence incident in progress.

When the officers arrived at the 600 block of Michigan Avenue and contacted a man, he exited a residence and advanced toward them, officials said. The suspect was shot by police, who then administered medical aid and called for paramedics, a sheriff's news release said.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he died, the statement said. His name was not released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Investigator Johnson with the sheriff's Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beaumontriverside countypolice shootingofficer involved shootingshootingdomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
Alleged victims, politicians react to Jeffrey Epstein's suicide
6 juveniles arrested after Gardena police chase ends in crash
Suspect charged with 11 felony counts in deadly OC stabbing spree
Children embrace ballet folklorico's beauty
Chase shuts down SB 405 Freeway in Westchester
Interactive border wall mural tells stories of deported
Show More
Criminal record of O.C. stabbing suspect under scrutiny
7-month-old dog recovering after being dragged behind truck
Bodies found at a home in Long Beach being investigated
Boy, 13, impaled by flying beach umbrella
Santa Ana River closed after possible deadly bacteria outbreak
More TOP STORIES News