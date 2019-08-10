Beaumont police respond to domestic violence call, fatally shoot man armed with 2 large knives, authorities say

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- Beaumont police shot and killed a man Friday evening after he came out of a home armed with two large knives, authorities said.According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Beaumont police responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. to a report of a domestic violence incident in progress.When the officers arrived at the 600 block of Michigan Avenue and contacted a man, he exited a residence and advanced toward them, officials said. The suspect was shot by police, who then administered medical aid and called for paramedics, a sheriff's news release said.The man was transported to a hospital, where he died, the statement said. His name was not released.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Investigator Johnson with the sheriff's Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777.