'Beavis and Butt-Head Bandits' wanted for Northern California store robbery

LOS GATOS, Calif. -- Three men caught on surveillance video robbing the Summit Store in the Northern California town of Los Gatos have been dubbed the "Beavis and Butt-Head Bandits."

The thieves tried to hide their identities by pulling their shirts over their heads, like the characters from the 90s animated show.

RELATED: 'Flash mob' steals $30,000 in merchandise from North Face store

It happened Monday morning around 2:30.

The store estimates they got away with $5,000 in cash, alcohol and cigarettes.

It's offering a $500 reward for information leading to their arrests.
