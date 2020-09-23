California Bed Bath & Beyond stores along those closing this year

Bed Bath & Beyond has announced the first 63 stores it will close by the end of the year as part of a restructuring plan brought on by COVID-19.The company announced in July plans to close around 200 stores over two years and eliminate nearly 3,000 jobs. This is the first phase of that plan."This is an important step in our multi-year program to create a sustainable, durable business and invest where it matters most to our digital-first customers and our people. This includes the launch of an exciting array of customer-inspired owned brands in 2021, along with new omnichannel services that provide faster, more convenient shopping like Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store, Curbside Pickup and same-day delivery," Bed Bath & Beyond spokesperson Dominic Pendry said.These are the California stores slated for closure by the end of 2020:39125 Fremont Hub, in Fremont10822 Trinity Parkway, in Stockton12410 Amargosa Road, in Victorville21640 Valley Blvd, in City of Industry6365 Pats Ranch Road, in Mira Loma2449 Golden Hill Road, in Paso Robles