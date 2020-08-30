Education

Class is in session for Lancaster teacher despite hospitalization

A pregnant Lancaster teacher who is hospitalized on bed rest hasn't let her medical condition stop her from teaching remote classes for her third graders.
By ABC7.com staff
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A pregnant Lancaster teacher is on bedrest at the hospital while waiting to deliver her second baby - but she hasn't let that stop her from teaching.

Janet Udomratsak teaches third graders at Tierra Bonita Elementary.

She's been hospitalized for the past seven weeks, being monitored for a condition that puts her at risk of premature labor.

So when school started, she went back into the virtual classroom, teaching class via Zoom from a chair by her bed, with an image of a classroom as a backdrop.

"My heart and my desire is to always be with the kids and do whatever I can to make sure they're getting the best education possible," she said. "So I wanted to start the year off and be with them and make sure they knew that I was there for them."

Visits from her husband and her 5-year-old are limited because of coronavirus protocols. She's expected to deliver next month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlancasterlos angeles countyeducationteacherpregnancypregnant woman
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly shooting on 405 Freeway prompts lane closures
Staples Center to serve as voting center for November election
1 killed as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland
ABC to present special tribute to Chadwick Boseman tonight
SoCal businesses that can, can't reopen under new CA guidance
'Black Panther' director writes emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman
Mexican comic Manuel "El Loco" Valdés dies at 89
Show More
Rope shaped like noose found hanging in front of SoCal home
Newsom ditches watch list, announces new reopening plan
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Derek Chauvin asks to have George Floyd murder charges dismissed
Soldier killed in 'aircraft incident' off SoCal coast ID'd as IE man
More TOP STORIES News