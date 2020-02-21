2 firefighters, 1 officer among multiple stung by bee swarm in Pasadena

Bee update: One firefighter and another patient transported to hospital with multiple stings. Ladder truck requested to assist with hive removal. Area shut down by @PasadenaPD. @PasadenaGov — Pasadena Fire Dept. (@PasadenaFD) February 21, 2020

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people, including two firefighters and one police officer, were stung multiple times by a bee swarm Thursday afternoon in Pasadena, fire officials said.The incident was reported around 4 p.m. near Colorado Boulevard and Sierra Bonita Avenue, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.A portion of Colorado Boulevard between S. Bonnie and Sierra Bonita avenues was temporarily closed.Fire officials said students at nearby Pasadena City College were also advised to stay inside. A lockdown is not in place.The conditions of the victims was not known.