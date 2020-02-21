2 firefighters, 1 officer among multiple stung by bee swarm in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people, including two firefighters and one police officer, were stung multiple times by a bee swarm Thursday afternoon in Pasadena, fire officials said.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. near Colorado Boulevard and Sierra Bonita Avenue, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.

A portion of Colorado Boulevard between S. Bonnie and Sierra Bonita avenues was temporarily closed.

Fire officials said students at nearby Pasadena City College were also advised to stay inside. A lockdown is not in place.

The conditions of the victims was not known.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenalos angeles countyofficer injuredbeesfirefighter injured
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect named in killing of 3 Perris men found in cemetery
USC offers free tuition to some students to increase access
Coroner: Therapist Amie Harwick suffered 'manual strangulation'
Arrests made in death of 3 women found inside Hemet home
Car falls from 3rd level of parking structure at Beverly Connection
Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months in case that roiled DOJ
Palmdale teacher accused of sexual relationship with 15-year-old student
Show More
2 rattlesnakes duke it out at Pismo Preserve hiking trail - video
Car drags woman 150 ft in OC parking lot during robbery attempt
Robert Durst faces start of trial in murder of best friend
Body of missing Malibu woman found at her home
D.A. announces $18.8 million settlement with Time Warner
More TOP STORIES News