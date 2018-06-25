Six people, including a child, were hurt in a rollover crash believed to have been caused by a driver apparently under the influence in Northridge, authorities said.Authorities said the driver was fleeing from an earlier crash that happened down the street when he ran a red light and slammed into another car.It happened about 6 p.m. at the intersection of Louise Avenue and Plummer Street, Los Angeles Police Sgt. Rich Brunson said.All six people, including a 7-year-old, were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.Authorities said the driver had open beer cans at the scene of the crash."There were open beer cans in his car," Brunson said. "He was placed in custody and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, because he was in and out of consciousness."The name of the driver was not immediately available.