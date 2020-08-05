u.s. & world

Video shows Beirut blast as bride poses on her wedding day

BEIRUT -- Video captured the terrifying moment when a bride, who was posing for photos on her wedding day, was interrupted by the massive explosion in Beirut that killed at least 135 people on Tuesday.

The video shows the bride standing outside her wedding venue posing in a full-length gown.

As the photographer pans down to capture a photo of her bouquet, the explosion can be heard as it rocked the city.

READ MORE: US officials dispute Trump's claim that Beirut was attacked

You can see the bride being rushed to safety as smoke fills the street.

Officials believe more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate ignited and caused the blast. The highly explosive chemical compound, commonly used in fertilizers, had been stored in a warehouse for six years, according to investigators.

RELATED: Lebanon putting some port officials on house arrest after Beirut explosion

EMBED More News Videos

Huge explosions rock Beirut with widespread damage, injuries (1 of 7)

Residents of Beirut confronted a scene of utter devastation, a day after a massive explosion at the port rippled across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 100 people, wounding thousands and leaving entire city blocks flooded with glass and rubble.



It was the worst, most destructive single explosion to strike Lebanon, a country filled with destruction over its history, which included a civil war from 1975 to 1990, conflicts with Israel, and periodic terror attacks.

A senior U.S. Defense Department official and member of the U.S. intelligence community said there were no indications the massive explosion was the result of an attack by either a nation state or proxy forces.

PHOTOS: Aftermath of explosions in Beirut, Lebanon
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosioncaught on tapecaught on videonationalweddingsu.s. & worldweddingcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Biden won't go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic nomination
Trump floats giving RNC acceptance speech from White House
Rapper FBG Duck killed in shooting, friends say
Gone for good? Evidence signals many jobs aren't coming back
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI serves search warrant at Jake Paul's Calabasas home
Compton mayor shares harrowing experience during traffic stop
CA bill would require employers to disclose COVID-19 exposure in the workplace
Palm Springs nurse with COVID-19 in need of lung transplant
Lebanon putting some Beirut port officials on house arrest
Rapper FBG Duck killed in shooting, friends say
Suspect wanted for assaulting 3 women in Orange
Show More
LA County will not consider school reopening waivers
CA teachers union warns reopening campuses now would be 'reckless'
Florida man receives 12 letters from CA EDD
Biden won't go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic nomination
Obituary blaming Pres. Trump for man's COVID-19 death goes viral
More TOP STORIES News