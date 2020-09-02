Ex-Bell City Council member arrested for wife's killing

Former Bell City Councilman Danny Harber.

BELL, Calif. -- A former Bell City Council member who was elected after the Los Angeles suburb was mired in a corruption scandal has been arrested on suspicion of shooting his wife to death.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says 76-year-old Danny Harber was held on suspicion of murder Tuesday after 81-year-old Donna Harber was found dead.

A friend, Nestor Valencia, says Donna Harber had dementia, and her husband had been "saddened and frustrated" with her mental health.

Harber was elected to a two-year council term in 2011 after a corruption scandal that ended with recalls and convictions of officials.
