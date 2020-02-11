Authorities investigating after man fatally shot in Bell

BELL, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Bell Monday evening.

The man was fatally shot in the 6900 block of Crafton Avenue at about 6:49 p.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

No suspect description was immediately available.

Homicide detectives with the sheriff's department are assisting Bell police with the shooting death investigation.

The identity of the victim was not known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
