Bell attack: Video shows 3 women ram car and smash its windows with driver inside

BELL, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver in Bell was intentionally hit by another driver and then watched helplessly as three women jumped out of the suspect vehicle and began attacking her car, video shows.According to the Bell Police Department, the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. near the 4600 block of Florence Avenue.Video shows three women getting out of the suspect vehicle and start to vandalize the car that was hit. One woman began to strike the car with an object, and the car's windshield was destroyed.The suspects are described to be in their early 20s. The victim, a 22-year-old woman, was the only person in her vehicle.The victim, who doesn't want to share her identity, was on her way to pick up her sister from work when she noticed a car was following her.She tried to get away and that's when the incident happened.Police said the suspects fled the scene and took off heading east on Florence Avenue.The cause of the attack is unknown at the moment.The victim said she doesn't know the three women who attacked her and the only injury she has are cuts on her hands from the broken windshield.Family members are asking for the public's help to locate the suspects.Police described the suspects' car to be a 2006 gray Audi model A6 with four doors and a light window tint.Anyone with information is urged to call Bell police.