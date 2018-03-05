Bellflower man arrested on suspicion of robbing, brutally beating Santa Ana spa owner

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities arrested a Bellflower man Monday who is suspected of robbing and brutally attacking a Santa Ana massage spa owner in February. (KABC)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities arrested a Bellflower man Monday who is suspected of robbing and brutally attacking a Santa Ana massage spa owner in February.

Rafael Rodriguez Jr., 20, was identified as the suspect, authorities said, thanks to numerous tips received from the public after surveillance video showing the attack was released on Valentine's Day.

Rodriguez is suspected of paying for two massages and then entering a third time to commit the robbery at So Relax Massage in Santa Ana on Feb. 12. Authorities said Rodriguez snuck in through a back entrance of the spa, surprising the owner and telling her he forgot his cellphone.

EMBED More News Videos

Santa Ana police are asking for the public's help to find a man caught on surveillance video walking into a massage parlor and brutally attacking the owner.



When the woman told him he could go get it, he pulled out a gun and attacked the woman. Surveillance video in the spa captured the violent attack. Rodriguez is suspected of then demanding cash from the woman, leaving with a little more than $200.

After following the tips from the public, Rodriguez was identified as the suspect and arrested at his Bellflower home. A search warrant was served and authorities said evidence was found linking him to the crime.

He was booked at Santa Ana Jail on suspicion of robbery, kidnapping for robbery, false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beatingarmed robberyattackwoman attackedsurveillance videoarrestBellflowerLos Angeles CountySanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man sought for violently attacking, robbing OC massage spa owner
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News