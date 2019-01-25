Bellflower: Man arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of committing lewd acts with a minor after being sought in Bellflower, authorities announced Friday morning.Christopher Peter Espinoza was taken into custody without incident, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. No additional details of the arrest were provided.Espinoza is also suspected of production of child pornography, investigators said.Before his arrest, the Sheriff's Department publicly distributed a photo of him and said he was known to frequent the area of Lakewood Boulevard south of the 105 Freeway, often traveling on a skateboard."Christopher has longer hair than depicted" in the released photograph and often wears a black snapback hat and Nike skateboarding shoes, a wanted poster said.