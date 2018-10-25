Beloved grandmother killed in hit-and-run in Orange

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) --A beloved grandmother was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orange. Now, her family is asking the public to help find her killer.
"For that person to just drive off and leave her laying in the floor, it's heartless," said Eunice Anaya, the victim's daughter.
She cannot understand how someone could hit her mother in a crosswalk and just leave her to die.
Celsa Anaya, 58, was crossing the street at Katella Avenue and Glassell Street in Orange around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when a truck ran her over. The driver never stopped.
"When we go to the hospital, to find out my mom wasn't going to make it, it broke all of us," Eunice Anaya said.
Surveillance video shows the white truck making a right turn, then slamming into Celsa Anaya. Then, the truck just keeps going.
Family members have posted flyers, and they're asking for help finding the driver.
"Anybody that witnessed anything, don't be afraid to come forward. We just want justice for her," said Monica Anaya, Celsa Anaya's daughter-in-law.
The family says Celsa Anaya was transferring buses to get to work in Irvine. She has six children and 10 grandchildren.
Orange police are investigating.
"We're going out, talking to neighbors and witnesses, looking for any other clues that'll help us find this truck," said Sgt. Phil McMullin.
This heartbroken family is pleading with whoever did this to come forward and consider what he or she has taken from Celsa Anaya's loved ones.
"For the person that did this to have a conscience, to have a heart, to think about the family that's hurting right now," said Eunice Anaya.
Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe account to help Celsa Anaya's family. To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/justice-for-celsa.