Bernie Sanders holds rally at Convention Center in downtown LA as Super Tuesday approaches

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders held a rally Sunday at the Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles in front of thousands of supporters ahead of California's primary.Sanders has made winning California central to his campaign. In his final visit to L.A. before the primary Tuesday, he spoke to more than 15,000 at the Convention Center. Sanders urged his supporters to vote, not by attacking his rivals, but by attacking President Donald Trump."No, we will not have a pathological liar in the White House for four more years," Sanders told his supporters. "We will not have a president who is undermining American democracy, who believes he is above the law."After winning the New Hampshire primary and Nevada caucuses, Sanders is bringing a well-funded and organized campaign into Super Tuesday, when 14 states and one territory will vote. But on Saturday, Sanders lost to former Vice President Joe Biden in the South Carolina primary by roughly 28 percentage points.Sanders also reacted Sunday to one less Democrat in the race, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who suspended his campaign Sunday."I want to congratulate him for running a brilliant campaign," Sanders said."Tonight, I just want to welcome all of his supporters into our movement and urge them to joining us in the fight for real change in this country," he added.Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns in East L.A. Monday and Pete Buttigieg was supposed to campaign in San Diego Monday, but that event has been cancelled.