unemployment California

Best way to talk to someone at EDD? Skip the phone

Want to know the best way to talk to someone with the EDD? Hint: It's not on the phone.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With so many Californians struggling with unemployment, we spoke with Loree Levy, EDD's deputy director of public affairs, to get your questions answered.

What is the best way to talk to someone with the EDD?

You might think calling on the phone may be the best way to talk to someone, but you may be able to get your question answered by first doing some research online. The EDD website has an FAQ section that is updated weekly.

"Often times I hear from our call center representatives that the information someone waited forever on a phone to try to get could have been found in much, much quicker time on our website," said Levy in an interview with ABC7.

If my claim year hasn't ended but my money has, do I still have to wait to reapply for a new claim?
When you open your claim, it's good for a year. There has been some extension in benefits, so there were 11 new weeks of benefits added if you're running out of pandemic unemployment assistance claim, or one of those federal extensions of benefits. But, if you've gone through all that, unfortunately you do have to wait for that next year long period to be able to apply.

Watch the video above for more detailed explanations on the questions above as well as answers to:



- How do I know if I qualify for an extension?
- What happens if I can't find a job when my claim runs out?
- How can we prevent being scammed from Bank of America?
- My account was flagged for fraud. I sent in my documents to verify the claim. What's next?
- Can you qualify for unemployment if you have no child care available?

- Will EDD pay back benefits from the time accounts were suspended?
- Is there a difference in the benefits between furlough and official lay-off?

Want to watch this interview on the big screen? Search "ABC7 Los Angeles" on your streaming device and download our free app - learn more here.

RELATED | Expert answers your questions on unemployment benefits, EDD (Pt. 1)
EMBED More News Videos

Michele Evermore, an expert with the National Employment Law Project, answers questions from the public about getting unemployment benefits through California's EDD.



MORE | National Employment Law Project answers your EDD, unemployment questions (Pt 2)
EMBED More News Videos

Michele Evermore, an expert with the National Employment Law Project, answers questions from Eyewitness News viewers about getting unemployment benefits through California's EDD.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaemploymentunemployment californiaunemployment
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT CALIFORNIA
California lawmakers propose slew of bills aimed at reforming EDD
Moreno Valley residents facing charges in EDD fraud case
California lawmakers lash out at EDD, demand fixes
EDD implemented anti-fraud measures too late, says state auditor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
Trump lawyers decry impeachment as political vengeance | LIVE
18 bags of body hacked-up body parts found in Mexico
Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson
Couple puts modern twist on Lunar New Year envelopes
Capitol riot: Ventura man dubbed 'Doobie Smoker' arrested
Biden administration to admit migrants waiting in Mexico
Show More
LA vaccine shortage leads to closed sites, postponed appointments
2 sought in man's death outside bar in West Hollywood
CA couple shorted $500K in appraisal, say race was a factor
Person of interest in Kristin Smart case arrested on weapons charge
Irvine approves 'hero pay' for grocery store workers
More TOP STORIES News