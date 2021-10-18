celebrity deaths

Betty Lynn, actress who played Thelma Lou on 'The Andy Griffith Show,' dies at 95

EMBED <>More Videos

Betty Lynn, actress on 'The Andy Griffith Show,' dies at 95

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. -- Betty Lynn, the film and television actor who was best known for her role as Barney Fife's sweetheart Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith Show," has died. She was 95.

Lynn died peacefully Saturday after a brief illness, The Andy Griffith Museum in Mount Airy, North Carolina, announced in a statement.

Lynn appeared as Thelma Lou on the show from 1961 until 1966. She reprised her role in the made-for-TV movie "Return to Mayberry," in which Thelma Lou and Barney got married.

SEE ALSO | Tommy Kirk, the child star in 'Old Yeller,' has died at 79

Born Elizabeth Ann Theresa Lynn on August 29, 1926 in Kansas City, Missouri, Lynn began studying dance and acting at a young age. In 1944, she started performing as a part of USO Camp Shows.

Lynn took her talents overseas, performing in the USO for servicemembers during World War II. She was "thought to be the only American woman to have traveled the dangerous Burma Road during the war," according to the museum's statement.

She moved to New York in the late 1940s and began acting in film, and later, television. Her career spanned decades, but fans came to know her best for her role in "The Andy Griffith Show."

In her later years, Lynn participated in reunions with fellow cast members and various Mayberry-themed festivals.

SEE ALSO | Michael Constantine, who played the dad in 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding,' dies at 94

Director and actor Ron Howard, who played Sheriff Andy Taylor's son, Opie, paid tribute to Lynn in a tweet Sunday saying she "brightened every scene she was in & every shooting day she was on set."

Lynn moved from Hollywood to Mount Airy in 2007 following a series of break-ins at her home. She expressed her love for the city to The Associated Press in 2015.

"I think God's blessed me," Lynn said at the time. "He brought me to a sweet town, wonderful people, and just said, 'Now, that's for you Betty.'"

Lynn had been working on an autobiography before her death, which is now expected to be released posthumously, the museum stated.

Lynn is survived by several cousins. A memorial service will take place in Culver City, California. Details are to be released at a later date.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnorth carolinaactorcelebrity deathsobituaryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY DEATHS
Colin Powell dead at 84 from COVID-19 complications
James Duffy, former ABC TV president, dies at 95
Tommy Kirk, the child star in 'Old Yeller,' has died at 79
Melvin Van Peebles, godfather of Black cinema, dies at 89
TOP STORIES
SoCal parents, teachers rally against student vaccine mandate
3 injured in fire at Canoga Park marijuana grow operation
18-month-old in stroller dies in North Hills crash
Passengers do nothing as woman is raped on train, police say
Colin Powell dead at 84 from COVID-19 complications
SoCal sees cool start to the week with light rain Monday
Judge approves Kanye West name change to Ye
Show More
Mom delivers 14 lb. baby after suffering 19 miscarriages
Can't escape the bad smell in the Carson area? What you need to know
Mountain lion P-99 caught in Santa Monica Mountains
Brandy, Eve shine in ABC's new music-filled series 'Queens'
Kourtney Kardashian engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker
More TOP STORIES News