Car falls from 3rd level of parking structure at Beverly Connection shopping center, overturns

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An SUV plummeted off the third level of a parking structure at the Beverly Connection shopping center in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon, landing upside down and damaging another car.The incident was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North La Cienega Boulevard, across the street from the Beverly Center shopping mall.The number of possible injuries was not immediately known.News video from AIR7 HD showed a white vehicle overturned onto its roof and another car with front-end damage nearby.The Los Angeles Fire Department requested crowd control by police at the scene, where curious onlookers gathered to observe the wreckage.The cause of the crash was unknown.