Traffic

Car falls from 3rd level of parking structure at Beverly Connection shopping center, overturns

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An SUV plummeted off the third level of a parking structure at the Beverly Connection shopping center in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon, landing upside down and damaging another car.

The incident was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North La Cienega Boulevard, across the street from the Beverly Center shopping mall.

The number of possible injuries was not immediately known.

News video from AIR7 HD showed a white vehicle overturned onto its roof and another car with front-end damage nearby.

The Los Angeles Fire Department requested crowd control by police at the scene, where curious onlookers gathered to observe the wreckage.

The cause of the crash was unknown.
