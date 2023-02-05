Woman rescued after fall from steep embankment in Beverly Crest area

BEVERLY CREST, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A rescue operation is underway after a vehicle fell down a steep embankment in the Beverly Crest area, authorities said.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call just before 5 p.m. in the 8000 block Mulholland Drive.
When firefighters arrived, they found a woman outside of the vehicle with serious injuries.
Due to the severity of injuries and the terrain, LAFD's air operation units are conducting a hoist operation.
Authorities said the vehicle is resting against a tree and is not stable.
Mulholland Drive from Laurel Canyon to Coldwater Canyon is currently closed until the operation is complete.
Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.
This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.