LAPD release new details in fatal stabbing at Beverly Grove home

BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New details are being revealed in the disturbing stabbing that left one man dead in a Beverly Grove neighborhood.

Los Angeles police officers were called to investigate a burglary suspect and arrived to find a man stabbed to death in his backyard around 4:35 p.m. in the 6600 block of Maryland Drive Monday.

Neighbors identified a potential suspect climbing through yards. That man was eventually located in a nearby home.

He was found dead due to a self-inflicted stab wound. On Tuesday, police confirmed that man was the suspect in the original stabbing.

Detectives are now trying to determine what led to the violent attack.

LAPD said they believe the fatal stabbing is an isolated incident.

