4 suspects arrested in attempted burglary of Beverly Hills home, police say

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (CNS) -- Four men were arrested on suspicion of residential burglary for trying to make their way into a home in Beverly Hills, authorities said Sunday.

Police received a call at 8:31 p.m. Saturday of four men trying to gain access into a home in the 600 block of North Roxbury Drive, according to Lt. Renato Moreno of the Beverly Hills Police Department.

"We got there very quickly and set up a containment," Moreno said.

Approximately seven hours later -- with assistance that included Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopters as well as the Santa Monica and Culver City police departments -- the four suspects were located and taken into custody, Moreno said.

No further information was immediately available.

