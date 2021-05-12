Beverly Hills police, FBI announce arrest of 3 men in chaotic armed robbery that left woman wounded

A woman was shot in the leg and wounded in the incident, whose aftermath was captured on surveillance video as frightened patrons and employees ran for cover outside Il Pastaio in the 400 block of North Canon Drive.
At a Wednesday morning news conference, Beverly Hills Police Chief Dominick Rivetti identified the suspects in custody as: Malik Lamont Powell, 20, Khai McGhee, a.k.a. "Cameron Smith," 18, and Marquise Anthony Gardon, 30. All three are South Los Angeles residents and documented members of the Rollin '30s Crips street gang, Rivetti said.
They were taken into custody at various locations across Southern California on Tuesday, authorities said. Their initial appearances in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
"This robbery was the definition of bold and brazen, occurring on one of the busiest intersections in the city Beverly Hills -- if not in the county of Los Angeles -- with 40 people watching," Rivetti said.
During the robbery, a restaurant customer was held at gunpoint while he was robbed by three men for his Richard Mille wristwatch, worth approximately $500,000, investigators said.
"A struggle for the gun ensued, during which approximately two rounds were discharged from the firearm, striking another restaurant patron in the leg," the FBI said in a statement. "Ultimately, the handgun was dropped to the ground during the struggle with the victim. The robbers fled the scene with the victim's watch."
According to investigators, the gun was left behind at the scene. The firearm and surveillance video gave authorities information that was used to identify the suspects.