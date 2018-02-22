Beverly Hills hotel disturbance was 'swatting' call, police say

A SWAT team responded to the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills following a report of a "disturbance," which stemmed from a "swatting" call, police said.Beverly Hills police said they received a call regarding a "disturbance" of some sort and responded to the hotel in the 9800 block of Santa Monica Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m. A SWAT team was called as a precaution.By 8 a.m., Beverly Hills police deemed the situation was over, and that it may have stemmed from a dispute over money among three people inside a hotel room.Upon investigation, police determined the situation was a result of a "swatting" call, and there was nothing suspicious going on inside the hotel.No one was injured, no weapons were found and no one was arrested.Authorities said traffic would be impacted during the investigation, and people were asked to avoid the area of South Santa Monica Boulevard and Lasky Drive.