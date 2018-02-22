Beverly Hills hotel disturbance was 'swatting' call, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A SWAT team responded to a Beverly Hills hotel after a report of a "disturbance," which stemmed from a "swatting" call, police said. (KABC)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
A SWAT team responded to the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills following a report of a "disturbance," which stemmed from a "swatting" call, police said.

Beverly Hills police said they received a call regarding a "disturbance" of some sort and responded to the hotel in the 9800 block of Santa Monica Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m. A SWAT team was called as a precaution.

By 8 a.m., Beverly Hills police deemed the situation was over, and that it may have stemmed from a dispute over money among three people inside a hotel room.

Upon investigation, police determined the situation was a result of a "swatting" call, and there was nothing suspicious going on inside the hotel.

No one was injured, no weapons were found and no one was arrested.

Authorities said traffic would be impacted during the investigation, and people were asked to avoid the area of South Santa Monica Boulevard and Lasky Drive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hotelswatpoliceBeverly HillsLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News