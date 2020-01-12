Beverly Hills police arrest armed robbery suspect after shots fired at Rite Aid

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Streets in Beverly Hills were shut down after shots were fired at a Rite Aid Saturday night.

Beverly Hills police responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of N. Canon Drive after 6 p.m.

The suspect remained on the loose before being found in an alleyway and arrested at 9 p.m. Streets were reopened and the area was deemed safe shortly after.

There were no reports of any injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly hillslos angeleslos angeles countyarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wrong-way crash leaves innocent driver dead, DUI suspect critical
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Palms
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
15-year-old boy killed in Pico Rivera hit-and-run
Another powerful earthquake rocks Puerto Rico Saturday
Baldwin Park shooting leaves one man dead, second injured
Stolen-vehicle suspect arrested after leading police on chase through East LA
Show More
2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
Body found wrapped in plastic, cardboard ID'd as Anaheim woman
Homeless man arrested after trying to grab girl from family in Venice
Community mourns 176 people killed on board passenger jet shot down by Iran
Woodland Hills man accused of stealing from women he met on dating apps
More TOP STORIES News