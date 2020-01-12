Beverly Hills police arrest armed robbery suspect after shots fired at Rite Aid

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Streets in Beverly Hills were shut down after shots were fired at a Rite Aid Saturday night.
Beverly Hills police responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of N. Canon Drive after 6 p.m.
The suspect remained on the loose before being found in an alleyway and arrested at 9 p.m. Streets were reopened and the area was deemed safe shortly after.
There were no reports of any injuries.
