Beverly Hills police arrest armed robbery suspect after he robs man of jewelry at gunpoint

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Streets in Beverly Hills were shut down after a suspect allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint and fired his weapon before fleeing the scene Saturday night.

Beverly Hills police responded to the armed robbery in the 300 block of N. Canon Drive after 5 p.m.

The suspect allegedly robbed a man of his jewelry.

Authorities shut down several blocks as they searched for the suspect. He remained on the loose before being found in a dumpster in an alleyway and arrested at 9 p.m.

Streets were reopened and the area was deemed safe shortly after. There were no reports of any injuries.
