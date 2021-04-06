Police chase ends in crash, barricaded suspect in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Following a short police chase in the Beverly Hills area, a suspect crashed and remained barricaded in the smashed vehicle Monday evening.
The incident happened just after 5 p.m. with a pursuit that ended in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Doheny Drive.
It appeared two sedans were involved in a serious crash at the intersection.
The airbags deployed in the suspect's vehicle and the individual was declining to emerge from the wreckage.
A SWAT team was brought in and the streets were closed off in the area.
It was unknown why the suspect was originally being pursued.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
