Beverly Hills police preparing for potential protests following verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

EMBED <>More Videos

Derek Chauvin trial: Beverly Hills police prepare for potential protests after verdict

BEVERLY HILLS (KABC) -- Police in Beverly Hills are preparing for potential protests following a verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd.

Beginning this week, the department will be on "full alert" in residential and business areas of the city, according to a release from the Beverly Hills Police Department.

"Additionally, other law enforcement personnel and private security companies will offer support and coordinate closely with BHPD," the release read.

Some businesses in Beverly Hills may even choose to temporarily close as a precautionary measure.

The department took similar steps in preparation of possible protests and unrest ahead of the 2020 election. Many businesses then opted to board up storefronts with plywood.

Other local law enforcement agencies have not said whether they will increase patrols as well.

Minneapolis, other US cities increase security ahead of Derek Chauvin trial verdict
EMBED More News Videos

The closing arguments in Derek Chauvin's trial in George Floyd's death are likely to echo now-familiar themes during three weeks of testimony.



Closing arguments in Chauvin's trial will be delivered Monday in Minnesota. So far, jurors have listened to seven witnesses for the defense and 38 for the prosecution.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly hillslos angeles countytrialprotestgeorge floydu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News