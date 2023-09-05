As Beyoncé wrapped up her final show at SoFi Stadium, there was a special surprise from Diana Ross.

Diana Ross sings Happy Birthday to Beyoncé during last show at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- As Beyoncé wrapped up her final show at SoFi Stadium, there was a special surprise from Diana Ross.

The Motown legend drew huge cheers from the crowds Monday night and she led them in singing Happy Birthday to Beyoncé, who turned 42 years old.

It was Beyoncé's third and final show in Inglewood. Haitian-Canadian producer Kaytranada opened for her, and her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, also joined her on stage as a dancer.

A big part of Beyoncé's concerts has been her special request for fans to wear something silver and shimmery. Of course, her fans in Los Angeles did not disappoint.

"It's Beyoncé's birthday, so you know, we had to come completely in full attire for the Renaissance, for mother. Happy Birthday, Beyoncé," said fan Keith Milo.

SoFi later tweeted out birthday wishes and also thanked her for three sold-out shows. Her next show in the U.S. is on Sept. 14 in Seattle.