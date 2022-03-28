Arts & Entertainment

Oscars: Serena, Venus Williams pay tribute to their hometown of Compton -- and introduce Beyoncé

Serena Williams and Venus Williams opened the Oscars by paying tribute to their hometown - and introducing Beyoncé.

It was the start of what might be a very big night for the Williams family.

"King Richard" - the story of how the Williams sisters father, Richard Williams, devised a plan that saw his daughters rise from Compton, California, to the top of the tennis world - was nominated for six Academy Awards.

Among those: Will Smith was nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams.

Beyoncé performed "Be Alive" - also Oscar-nominated - from tennis courts in Compton, a most fitting tribute to where the Williams sisters began their tribute to stardom.

"I want you to tell these people where we are," Beyoncé asked the performers with her.

"City of Compton," they responded.

Serena Williams is the highest-earning women's tennis player of all time, winning more than $94 million on the court. Venus Williams is second on that list, at around $42 million.

And among the lyrics: "The path was never paved with gold. We fought and built this on our own."
