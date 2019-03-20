Disasters & Accidents

Bible survives two fires at two different churches

EMBED <>More Videos

A Wisconsin community has found hope even as their church has been destroyed by fire. The church's original bible was saved from the flames. (WSAW)

A Wisconsin community has found hope even as their church has been destroyed by fire. The church's original bible was saved from the flames.

More than 100 community members arrived at the Springs United Methodist Church to say their final goodbye to a building that has so many stories to tell.

"Yes, this is a building. And yes things can be replaced. But these things have lots and lots of memories," one churchgoer tells WSAW.

Members almost broke down into tears when they found out the Plover Fire Department was able to save the original church bible.

"This bible has survived two fires in two different churches. We can't open it anymore. But I think it's a great testament to our faith that still stands strong," said Pastor Tim O'Brien.

The fire department says that this bible was what the congregation wanted to salvage most.

After surviving the original St. Paul's Methodist Church fire in Steven's Point several years ago, the bible was put in a case in the Springs United Methodist Church.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentswisconsinfirechurch
TOP STORIES
Rain floods streets in Compton, shuts down 710 at 91
Photos show filthy conditions of rat-infested Ojai home
Jury recommends death penalty in Norma Lopez case
Bernie Sanders joins striking UC workers during rally at UCLA
Grandfather of missing Corona boy: "Yes, we think he is dead."
Mom charged with murder after girl's body found in duffel bag
Take a zip line over Corona super bloom
Show More
'Dirty Dozen' list ranks produce with the most pesticides
USC names Carol Folt, ex-UNC chancellor, as its next president
DUI suspect arrested after truck plows into crowded bar in Highland
Homeowner finds 45 rattlesnakes underneath his home
VIDEO: Suspect breakdances at end of CHP chase
More TOP STORIES News