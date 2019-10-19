Bicyclist dies after being hit by 2 cars, 1 driver flees scene in North Hills

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A bicyclist died after being hit by two cars and one of the drivers fled the scene in North Hills Friday night, police said.

The first driver that hit the bicyclist stayed at the scene. The incident happened at Rayen Street and Woodley Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The first driver, who had not been identified, told Eyewitness News that the second driver hit the bicyclist and stopped for a short period of time before taking off.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

There was no suspect or vehicle description.
