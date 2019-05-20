Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run in Irvine; suspect flees in vehicle, leaves passenger at the scene

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities continued Sunday to search for a hit-and-run driver in Irvine who allegedly struck a bicyclist and then left a passenger at the scene of the crash.California Highway Patrol says it happened on Irvine Boulevard around 11 p.m. Saturday.The driver struck the bicyclist and had taken off by the time CHP had arrived.The passenger stayed at the scene with the victim.Authorities were able to get the license plate number of the suspect's vehicle, which is only described as a light colored sedan.The bicyclist, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP Santa Ana office at 714-567-6000.