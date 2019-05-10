Bicyclist killed, driver injured in crash near downtown L.A.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A bicyclist has been killed and a driver has been injured in a crash that possibly involved street racing in the Central-Alameda neighborhood near downtown Los Angeles Thursday night.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Alameda Street. Authorities said the incident involved a car crashing into a pole and bicyclist.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car that crashed was transported to a nearby hospital. He suffered a broken leg and possible injuries to the arm.

The victim and bike were apparently dragged several hundred feet.

Los Angeles police initially said street racing may have been involved in the crash. The driver is not yet facing any charges, but investigators will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

"Initially, there was some possibility of street racing, but as the investigation has gone, it doesn't seem that's the case. However, we're still looking into that possibility," said LAPD Det. Jose De Leon.

Other than one woman's report, no other witnesses said they saw a second car in the incident.
