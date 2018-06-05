Bicyclist killed in San Bernardino during road rage incident between 2 drivers

EMBED </>More Videos

A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a car involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle in San Bernardino. (KABC)

By
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a car involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle in San Bernardino.

Police said 32-year-old Rosendo Ortiz and 28-year-old Karina Saucedo were driving Monday when they became involved in a road rage incident. Details surrounding the incident were not immediately disclosed.

The two drivers were engaged in the road rage incident for some time, investigators said. When they arrived in the area of Fifth Street and Ramona Avenue, Ortiz's blue 2003 Infiniti struck a bicyclist crossing the street while Saucedo's black 2000 BMW crashed into an unrelated parked car.

The bicyclist, identified as 45-year-old Efrain Garcia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two drivers remained at the scene and have not been charged, but police said they are forwarding the case to the district attorney's office for possible charges.

San Bernardino Police Department investigators are seeking additional witnesses. If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact Det. Peck at (909) 384-5664.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashbicycle crashroad ragetraffic fatalitiessan bernardino police departmentSan BernardinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News