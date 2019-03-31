Suspect arrested after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Huntington Beach Saturday morning.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was riding his bike on Adams Avenue when he was struck by a car.
He died at the scene.
The suspect, a 25-year-old Garden Grove man, took off, but crashed a half mile away and took off running.
Police caught up to him and he was arrested.
