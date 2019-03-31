Crime & Safety

Suspect arrested after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Huntington Beach

Police apprehended a suspect attempting to flee the scene of a hit-and-crash in Huntington Beach where a bicyclist was struck and killed.

By ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Huntington Beach Saturday morning.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was riding his bike on Adams Avenue when he was struck by a car.

He died at the scene.

The suspect, a 25-year-old Garden Grove man, took off, but crashed a half mile away and took off running.

Police caught up to him and he was arrested.
