Biden to survey Calif. wildfire damage, campaign for Newsom

In Sacramento County, the president will receive a briefing from Cal OES on the local, state, and federal response to recent wildfires. After that, the president will survey damage from the Caldor Fire by taking an aerial tour of hard-hit communities in El Dorado County.
EXPLAINER: What are some key decisions in fighting wildfires?
Later today, the president will deliver remarks on his administration's response to recent wildfires, and the investments he is proposing in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better Agenda.
The president is expected to promote his administration's use of the Defense Production Act to aid in wildfire preparedness. The administration activated the wartime provision in early August to boost the supply of fire hoses for the U.S. Forest Service, by helping to ease supply chain issues affecting the agency's primary firehose supplier. It marks the second use of the wartime law, after the president used it to boost vaccine supplies, and the administration had not previously announced it publicly.
RELATED: Here's how to cast your vote in upcoming election
Biden's visit to California comes the day before voters head to the polls to decide whether to recall Newsom and then replace him with Republican and talk-show host Larry Elder, who's seen as the leading GOP alternative to Newsom, or any of the dozens of other candidates on the ballot. Tonight, the president will show his support for Newsom at a campaign event in Long Beach.
President Biden's full schedule in California
2:15 PM The president arrives in Mather, California
2:40 PM The president receives a briefing from local, state, and federal emergency response personnel on the impacts of recent California wildfires
3:25 PM The president surveys damage from the Caldor Fire by taking an aerial tour of hard hit communities in El Dorado County
4:25 PM The president delivers remarks at Sacramento Mather Airport on his administration's response to recent wildfires and investments he is proposing in the bipartisan infrastructure deal and Build Back Better agenda
4:55 PM The president departs Mather, California en route Long Beach
6:15 PM The president arrives in Long Beach
7:00 PM The president delivers remarks at a campaign rally with Governor Gavin Newsom
The AP has contributed to this report.