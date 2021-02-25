US at risk of maxing out capacity to hold migrant children; Biden admin under scrutiny for reopening surge facility

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10351693" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger reports President Biden and congressional Democrats proposed a major immigration overhaul Thursday that would offer an eight-year pathway to citizenship to the estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. illegally.

HOUSTON -- New data shows that U.S. facilities are on the verge of maxing out their capacities to hold unaccompanied migrant children needing to be connected to relatives or sponsors after they cross the U.S.-Mexico border, ABC News has learned.Shelters run by the Office for Refugee Resettlement, the division of Health and Human Services tasked with placing these children, are at 92% capacity, according to an HHS official. While the agency has more beds than ever before in its history, the coronavirus pandemic has cut the amount of usable space nearly in half.President Joe Biden's administration this week has reopened a tent facility to house up to 700 immigrant teenagers, providing them the beds necessary to transfer children out of Border Patrol stations and eventually place them with sponsors.HHS said Monday that the first teens arrived at Carrizo Springs, Texas, which was converted two years ago into a holding facility under former President Donald Trump. The facility has been closed since July 2019.Two years ago, Democrats and immigrant advocates heavily criticized the use of temporary shelters when a surge of migrant families caused similar capacity issues.Some have accused Biden of moving to detain children in "cages." No children are detained in cells or behind chain-link fencing at Carrizo Springs, which has long trailers that serve as dormitories and a large tent as a dining hall."We had to expand and open additional facilities because there was not enough space in the existing facilities if we were to abide by COVID protocols," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday. Psaki noted that Biden halted a Trump-era practice of expelling unaccompanied immigrant children under public health law, though the U.S. still expels immigrant families and single adults who cross the border without permission."Our objective is to move these kids quickly from there to vetted, sponsored families and to places where they can safely be," she said.U.S. Health and Human Services on Wednesday authorized operators of long-term facilities to pay for some of the children's flights and transportation to the homes of their sponsors. Under the agency's current guidelines, sponsors can be charged for those flights and required to pay before the government will release children, even if the sponsors have been vetted by the government.Those costs can sometimes exceed $1,000 per child.An internal memo sent Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press authorizes facility operators to use government funding for transport fees "in the event that a sponsor is not able to pay fees associated with commercial airfare, and a child's physical release would be otherwise delayed." HHS declined to say how many flights would be funded.But experts on the detention of immigrant children say HHS needs to change how it works to relieve pressure on the overall system. Surge facilities cost an estimated $775 per child per day and are not subject to the same licensing requirements as regular facilities.Leecia Welch, senior director of child welfare at the nonprofit National Center for Youth Law, said HHS could have made several policy changes months ago that would alleviate what she called "a government-created crisis." She applauded the move to pay for flights and called on U.S. officials to explore other ways to release children from HHS faster, including by raising the capacity of regular facilities while ensuring that protocols are followed to stop the spread of the virus."While we recognize the Biden administration's efforts to process unaccompanied children in a responsible way that addresses public health needs and prioritizes children's safety, it is critical that it not repeat the mistakes of the Trump administration," Naureen Shah, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement.One longstanding requirement that has delayed some releases is forcing sponsors to pay for airfares."Facilities have told families that they will not release a child unless they specifically go to a specific travel agency and purchase tickets," said Dr. Amy Cohen, executive director of the advocacy group Every Last One.In one case this week, Cohen said, staff at a facility told a woman that she would have to bring a certified check to the airport in order to collect her child, who has been in an HHS facility for three weeks.