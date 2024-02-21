Biden makes 1st trip to Bay Area since APEC with more Gaza protests expected

Protesters demanding a cease-fire in Gaza are expected to gather Wednesday evening as President Biden arrives in San Francisco during a visit to California for a series of campaign fundraisers.

SAN FRANCISCO -- President Joe Biden is kicking off a three-day visit to California with stops in the Bay Area and is expected to attend a series of campaign fundraisers throughout the state.

Protesters are expected to gather Wednesday at Alta Plaza Park in San Francisco for a rally and march as the President arrives in the area.

The protesters are demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

This is President Biden's first trip to the Bay Area since the APEC Summit in November. This sparked a number of cease-fire protests during the week of APEC, including a full shutdown of the Bay Bridge.

President Biden arrived in Los Angeles Tuesday night, and is expected to fly into SFO Wednesday afternoon before taking a helicopter to the Marina Green.

The Chronicle reports biden is expected to attend two private campaign fundraiser, before heading to Los Altos for another fundraiser on Thursday.

According to Puck News, the fundraiser Wednesday night is being held by the Getty family, where Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi is expected to be there. They say tickets are reportedly set at $100,000 a person.

The LA Times reports Thursday's fundraiser in the Los Altos Hills will be held at the home of Robert and Danielle Klein, and it will be co-hosted alongside former State Controller Steve Westly.

After the US vetoed a widely supported UN resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire on the Gaza Strip, a group of about 150 protesters rallied Tuesday at the Mongomery Street BART station in downtown San Francisco.

They want the US government to reconsider a $14 billion military aid package approved for Israel.

During a stop at an event in Oakland, Senator Laphonza Butler expressed support for the sometimes-disruptive protests.

"The fact that they are not letting us turn our eyes away, I support them continuing to make sure that they are raising their voices," Sen. Butler said.

The same group of demonstrators from the Palestinian Youth Music are expected to be in San Francisco during president Biden's visit.

They'll be doing a protest, rally and march starting in Pacific Heights, which is expected to start around 5 p.m.

