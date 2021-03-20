Big Bear bald eagles shield their eggs from snow brought on by latest SoCal storm
Big Bear: With all eyes on bald eagle eggs, expert discusses hatching process
BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- With all eyes on the two eggs in the nest of Jackie and Shadow, Big Bear's beloved bald eagles, an expert discussed the hatching process in an interview with ABC7.
