Big Bear: With all eyes on bald eagle eggs, expert discusses hatching process

A pair of beloved and highly-watched bald eagles in Big Bear Valley was spotted shielding their precious eggs from snow amid a blast of cold weather that hit the region.

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- With all eyes on the two eggs in the nest of Jackie and Shadow, Big Bear's beloved bald eagles, an expert discussed the hatching process in an interview with ABC7.