You now have a chance to name Big Bear's new eaglet

A naming contest is underway for adult eagles Jackie and Shadow's eaglet. Since the gender of the chick is unknown, Friends of Big Bear Valley - the organization running the contest - suggests submitting a gender-neutral name.
Thirty-five names will be drawn and a Big Bear 3rd grade class will cast the final vote on the new name.
Yes, you can submit the same name multiple times.
The eaglet hatched last week. It took in its surroundings for the first time last Thursday, and it was all captured on video thanks to a livestream provided by the Friends of Big Bear Valley nest camera.
For more details or to submit an entry, visit Friends of Big Bear Valley's website.
WATCH: Video shows Big Bear bald eagle hatching from its egg
Jackie and Shadow have been keeping watch over their two eggs since late January, and they even had to hunker down to protect them during a recent snow storm.