2 bald eagles building nest near Big Bear Lake

The San Bernardino National Forest has closed a hiking trail and other areas around their nest to protect them. The closure includes a portion of the Grays Peak Trail and the Grout Bay Picnic Area.
Officials say the closure helps protect the nesting site and maintain natural bald eagle behavior. The species is sensitive to human interference and may abandon nesting activities, including eggs and offspring, if feeling threatened.
Jackie and Shadow have been working on the nest in recent weeks, bringing in sticks and other building materials. Such behavior signifies the intent to mate and raise a brood, forest officials said.
The pair could soon be nesting on eggs, which would take about 35 days to hatch once they are laid.
"Friends of Big Bear Valley" hosts a live camera on their website for those who want to watch nesting activities.
