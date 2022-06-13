Big Bear Lake restricts outdoor water use for residents, businesses amid California drought

The city is now severely limiting outdoor water use to just two days a week as a means of battling California's worsening drought.
Residents and businesses with even-numbered addresses can water outdoors on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Those with odd-numbered addresses can water on Thursdays and Sundays.
Violators will be hit with $500 daily fines.
The city of Los Angeles has similar water use restrictions after the city council approved the measures 13-0.
RELATED | New restrictions on outdoor watering take effect for Los Angeles residents amid drought
The areas dependent on water from the State Water Project have the most restrictive measures with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California limiting outdoor water use to just one day a week.