Society

Big Bear Lake restricts outdoor water use for residents, businesses amid California drought

EMBED <>More Videos

Big Bear Lake restricts outdoor water use amid California drought

Big Bear Lake has become the latest Southern California city to crack down on people watering their lawns.

The city is now severely limiting outdoor water use to just two days a week as a means of battling California's worsening drought.

Residents and businesses with even-numbered addresses can water outdoors on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Those with odd-numbered addresses can water on Thursdays and Sundays.

Violators will be hit with $500 daily fines.

The city of Los Angeles has similar water use restrictions after the city council approved the measures 13-0.

RELATED | New restrictions on outdoor watering take effect for Los Angeles residents amid drought
EMBED More News Videos

People in the city of Los Angeles will be limited to two-day per week outdoor watering schedules based on street addresses as part of an effort to conserve water amid a historic drought.



The areas dependent on water from the State Water Project have the most restrictive measures with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California limiting outdoor water use to just one day a week.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybig bear lakesan bernardino countywater conservationsouthern californiacaliforniadrought
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 arrested in shooting death of rapper Slim 400 in Inglewood
2 women killed in street takeover crash in Compton
Police shoot and kill armed person at youth day camp with 150 children
Woman crashes stolen ambulance from Sherman Oaks Hospital
Philip Baker Hall, known for 'Hard Eight' and 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90
Yellowstone flooding sweeps away bridge, washes out roads
No satisfaction: Mick Jagger has COVID, Rolling Stones gig off
Show More
Navy suspends training flights after string of crashes
Martin Scorsese's Restoration Screening Room shows classics for free
Brush fire near Wrightwood grows to 990 acres; evacs in place
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Many baby formula plants weren't inspected because of COVID
More TOP STORIES News