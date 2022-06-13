Big Bear Lake restricts outdoor water use for residents, businesses amid California drought

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11915883" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> People in the city of Los Angeles will be limited to two-day per week outdoor watering schedules based on street addresses as part of an effort to conserve water amid a historic drought.

Big Bear Lake has become the latest Southern California city to crack down on people watering their lawns.The city is now severely limiting outdoor water use to just two days a week as a means of battling California's worsening drought.Residents and businesses with even-numbered addresses can water outdoors on Wednesdays and Saturdays.Those with odd-numbered addresses can water on Thursdays and Sundays.Violators will be hit with $500 daily fines.The city of Los Angeles has similar water use restrictions after the city council approved the measures 13-0.The areas dependent on water from the State Water Project have the most restrictive measures with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California limiting outdoor water use to just one day a week.